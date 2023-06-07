The story of a 1930s musical comedy star will be told in her own words as a production comes to Lichfield.

Gertrude Lawrence: A Lovely Way to Spend an Evening comes to The Hub at St Mary’s on 29th June.

A feisty, strong woman from Clapham, Gertrude transcended the class ceiling to forge her stage and screen career into her 50s.

The show – which is based on the autobiography and personal letters of the performer – celebrates her work with songs from London variety and revue performed by Lucy Stevens and pianist Elizabeth Marcus.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Gertrude Lawrence was one of the most popular stars on British and American stages for 25 years in productions often characterised by their sharp wit and sophistication – expect plenty of this in this show too.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.