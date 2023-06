Two local groups are teaming up for a charity concert.

Kaleidoscope Choir and Stagecoach Lichfield will be raising money for Kids Like Us when they perform on 1st July.

The charity supports young people with juvenile arthritis and their families across the West Midlands.

The performance will take place at Lichfield Methodist Church on Tamworth Street at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 adults and £5 under 16s. For more details visit www.kaleidoscopechoir.co.uk or call 01543 252268.