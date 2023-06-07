Songwriters and musicians are being invited to enter a folk competition run by Lichfield Arts.

The L2F contest will feature two cash prizes for the winner and runner-up, thanks to support from the Duke of York pub, as well as opportunities to perform at the Folk on the Farm event in September.

There will also be a slot on offer to support False Lights when they perform at Lichfield Guildhall on 14th October.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

‘The L2F songwriting competition is a great opportunity for all creatives, and has gone from strength to strength.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The closing date for entries is 15th August. Full details on how to enter and the rules are available on the Lichfield Arts website.