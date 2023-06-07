Local favourites The Nick Dewhurst Band will be back in the city for a performance as part of the Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival.

Since forming in 2015, the six-piece outfit have recorded two albums and played a number of concerts across the country.

Local audiences will get the chance to catch them at the Cathedral Hotel on Friday (9th June).

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“The Nick Dewhurst Band plays funky original compositions, alongside Nick’s arrangements of tunes picked from both the worlds of jazz and pop. “Always served up in a lively and exciting show, the band specialises in great grooves, passionate solos and exceptional musicianship.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.