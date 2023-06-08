Plans to convert a business premises in Burntwood into housing have been unveiled.

The site at 87 High Street in Chasetown has been the long-term base for Chase Plant Hire.

But after the company was granted planning permission to move to a new location in the town, an application has been submitted to convert the ground floor of the building into three one bedroom flats.

A planning statement said:

“Historically there have been issues concerning a plant hire business operating in a mainly residential area. Issues of noise, parking, anti social behaviour and the number of vehicle movements have been raised in the past. “The proposed development would improve the living conditions for local residents.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on the Lichfield District Council planning website.