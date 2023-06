Funk and soul will be served up when Funky Velvet perform in Lichfield.

They will play the Cathedral Hotel on Saturday (10th June) as part of the Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival.

A spokesperson for the group said:

“We have a love for funk and soul, and our program will feature tracks from the likes of Tower of Power, Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers, all with a horn section performing with us for this gig.” Funky Velvet spokesperson

Ticket details are available online.