A local company has stepped up to back backed the Lichfield Proms.
Supply teaching agency Zest Education will be a platinum sponsor for the event, which is expected to attract up to 10,000 people to Beacon Park on 2nd September.
Scott Barker, the company’s managing director, said:
“We are delighted to have become the headline sponsor at this year’s Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.
“We have attended the event for years and this allows us to continue the work that we do to support the local community.
“Sponsoring an event that brings thousands of people together to celebrate with live music, fireworks and a feelgood factor in the city that we are from makes us beyond proud.
“We look forward to building on our relationship with the city of Lichfield, and beyond, and celebrating with everybody at one of the best annual events that the city has to offer.”Scott Barker, Zest Education
The leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:
“I thank Zest Education for signing up as platinum sponsors for Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.
“This hugely popular event draws many people from across the district and beyond every year.
“Sponsorship enables us to stage Proms and ensure it is free for everyone to enjoy. I hope other businesses join Zest Education in supporting the event.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
More details about sponsorship packages are available via the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park website.