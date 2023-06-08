A local company has stepped up to back backed the Lichfield Proms.

Supply teaching agency Zest Education will be a platinum sponsor for the event, which is expected to attract up to 10,000 people to Beacon Park on 2nd September.

Scott Barker, the company’s managing director, said:

“We are delighted to have become the headline sponsor at this year’s Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

“We have attended the event for years and this allows us to continue the work that we do to support the local community.

“Sponsoring an event that brings thousands of people together to celebrate with live music, fireworks and a feelgood factor in the city that we are from makes us beyond proud.

“We look forward to building on our relationship with the city of Lichfield, and beyond, and celebrating with everybody at one of the best annual events that the city has to offer.”

Scott Barker, Zest Education