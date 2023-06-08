Councillors in Burntwood are to discuss plans for a new property to be built in the town.

The application for a new end terrace on land adjacent to 10 North Street will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee ahead of a final decision by Lichfield District Council.

A planning statement said the now disused site had previously been utilised as a garden space.

“The proposal provides a high quality residential development that will make a positive contribution to local character and community.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s website. The meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee will take place on 12th June.