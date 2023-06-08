Tributes have been paid to two schoolgirls who died after being hit by a van in Whittington.

Martha Swift and Sylvie Bates were involved in the collision on Lichfield Road just after 10.25pm on 29th May.

The King Edward VI School students, both 16, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Sylvie died two days after the collision, with her fried also losing her life on 2nd June.

In a joint statement, their families said:

“We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful and loving daughters and sisters.” Families of Sylvie Bates and Martha Swift

Police are still appealing for witnesses or people with relevant dashcam footage to call 101, quoting incident 913 of 29th May.