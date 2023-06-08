A production at the Lichfield Garrick will bring home the true events of Dracula in a family-friendly way.

Devon-based company Le Navet Bete will bring Dracula: The Bloody Truth to the Lichfield Garrick on 23rd and 24th June.

A spokesperson said:

“This critically acclaimed hilarious comedy will be presented by Professor Abraham Van Helsing and his three idiotic actors as they stage a life-changing, theatrical production surrounding the true events of Dracula. “With four actors playing over 40 characters, Dracula: The Bloody Truth will make you die laughing.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online.