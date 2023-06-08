People will be able to get tips on sustainability when Lichfield hosts its first ever Thrift Fest.

The event will run alongside the Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe between 2pm and 5pm on 17th June at Curborough Community Centre.

As well as getting broken items fixed by volunteers, visitors will also be able to learn more for themselves as part of the national Great Big Green Week initiative.

A spokesperson said:

“At our first ever Thrift Fest people can join us to learn, try out and enjoy many aspects of sustainability. “There will be tips on everything from fix your bike to making your own cleaning products, or growing your own veg to upcycling. “There will also be a chance to learn about traditional crafts and getting to know your sewing machine.” Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe spokesperson

For more details on Thrift Fest or the Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe email lichfieldshare@gmail.com.