A survey has found that disabled and neurodivergent people in Staffordshire feel they are disconnected from community activities and services.

The results came from a consultation carried out by Staffordshire County Council to help develop a new strategy.

More than 500 people responded to the survey, including disabled and neurodivergent people, carers and professionals.

A report to a meeting of the county council’s safeguarding overview and scrutiny committee said:

“Views on disabled and neurodivergent people’s quality of life suggest they do not have as many opportunities as they would like to learn and develop, and do not know enough about activities and services in their communities. “Disabled and neurodivergent people are not getting as much help as they would like when needed or as much choice and control as they would like – carers of disabled and neurodivergent children and young people felt this particularly strongly.” Staffordshire County Council report

The Living My Best Life strategy has been developed in tandem with the Integrated Care Board to cover the next five years in a bid to support those classified as disabled or neurodivergent.

A draft of the new strategy, which will be discussed at the meeting next week, says:

“Many people with disabilities and neurodivergences have positive life experiences and outcomes. “However, some do not experience the same opportunities that other people take for granted. “This strategy aims to improve health and wellbeing, economic, educational and social outcomes and help make Staffordshire a place where disabled people and people with neurodivergences can live their best lives.” Living My Best Life draft strategy

“Remove barriers”

County council figures suggest around 21,000 adults in Staffordshire have a learning disability, while 26,000 residents aged between 18 and 65 have a disability that makes person Cale difficult. There are also 6,200 adults with severe visual impairment and 18,200 with severe hearing loss.

The strategy outlines a series of outcomes being targeted including making the county more open and inclusive, creating stronger partnerships and improving communication with disabled and neurodivergent resident.

The draft strategy says:

“The strategy supports a wide range of people, and not just those who receive particular services. “It aims to raise community awareness and remove barriers so people can be recognised and treated as individuals and not for their disability or neurodivergence. “Accountability will come through our new county-wide joint Disability Partnership Board arrangements, so that meaningful change can happen at scale.” Living My Best Life draft strategy

It will be discussed at a meeting of the Staffordshire County Council safeguarding overview and scrutiny on 15th June.