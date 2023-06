Three bikes have been stolen from a property in Lichfield.

They were taken from a garage in Christchurch Lane.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said

“A red Epic mountain bike, a black Canondale Badboy hybrid bike and a blue and white Forne Alport mountain bike were taken. “Unfortunately we have no specific time or date of the theft.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 398 of 8th June.