A dedicated events space at the National Memorial Arboretum has won a national award.
The Aspects facility was named Business Events Venue of the Year at a VisitEngland awards ceremony.
The space offers capacity for functions with up to 500 guests and offers views of the memorials, gardens and woodlands.
Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:
“Our business facilities in Aspects are state-of-the-art, but it is the unyielding efforts of our incredible team that transform it into a world-class venue.
“We host hundreds of events a year, varying in both scale and nature, including board meetings, product launches, and national conferences, in addition to Remembrance events, family functions and live entertainment.
“The versatility of the event spaces and the dedication of our team members provide assurance to organisers that they will be able to realise their vision for an event in Aspects.”Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum