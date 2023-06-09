The swinging sounds of the Lichfield Jazz Big Band are returning to the city this weekend.
The 16-piece group will perform at the Guildhall on Sunday (11th June) as part of the Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival.
A spokesperson said:
“This terrific big band, led by festival director Nick Dewhurst, features some of the finest jazz and session musicians from across the Midlands.
“The band will entertain you with a selection of upbeat, well-known tunes – Latin, swing, pop and funky groves, all mixed in with soaring solos and sweltering big band ensemble playing.”Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival spokesperson
For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.