The Lichfield Jazz Big Band

The swinging sounds of the Lichfield Jazz Big Band are returning to the city this weekend.

The 16-piece group will perform at the Guildhall on Sunday (11th June) as part of the Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival.

“This terrific big band, led by festival director Nick Dewhurst, features some of the finest jazz and session musicians from across the Midlands.

“The band will entertain you with a selection of upbeat, well-known tunes – Latin, swing, pop and funky groves, all mixed in with soaring solos and sweltering big band ensemble playing.”

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.

