Lichfield’s MP has been awarded a knighthood in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Michael Fabricant was named alongside fellow Conservative MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke and Conor Burns.

Others to be honoured by the former Prime Minister include Andrea Jenkyns and Priti Patel who both receive dame hoods.

A number of Mr Johnson’s advisors have also received OBEs, including former communications director Guto Harri.

Mr Fabricant had been a strong supporter of the former Prime Minister, revealing he was “bitterly disappointed” that Mr Johnson would not be standing once again for the leadership following Liz Truss’ departure from Number 10.

The honours were announced shortly before the former Prime Minister announced he would be standing down as an MP completely after receiving a copy of the report by the Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over parties at Number 10 during lockdown.

Mr Johnson said there was nothing to suggest he had done so.

“They [the committee] have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons. “I did not lie and I believe that in their hearts the committee know it. “It is very sad to be leaving Parliament but above all I’m bewildered that I can be forced out – anti-democratically – by a committee chaired and managed with such egregious bias.” Boris Johnson

Mr Fabricant said the departure of the former Prime Minister was a disappointment.