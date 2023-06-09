Lichfield’s MP has been awarded a knighthood in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.
Michael Fabricant was named alongside fellow Conservative MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke and Conor Burns.
Others to be honoured by the former Prime Minister include Andrea Jenkyns and Priti Patel who both receive dame hoods.
A number of Mr Johnson’s advisors have also received OBEs, including former communications director Guto Harri.
Mr Fabricant had been a strong supporter of the former Prime Minister, revealing he was “bitterly disappointed” that Mr Johnson would not be standing once again for the leadership following Liz Truss’ departure from Number 10.
The honours were announced shortly before the former Prime Minister announced he would be standing down as an MP completely after receiving a copy of the report by the Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over parties at Number 10 during lockdown.
Mr Johnson said there was nothing to suggest he had done so.
“They [the committee] have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.
“I did not lie and I believe that in their hearts the committee know it.
“It is very sad to be leaving Parliament but above all I’m bewildered that I can be forced out – anti-democratically – by a committee chaired and managed with such egregious bias.”Boris Johnson
Mr Fabricant said the departure of the former Prime Minister was a disappointment.
“This is disgraceful treatment of a political leader who has made world history by achieving Brexit and leading the Conservatives to a landslide General Election victory.”Michael Fabricant
The real surprise is that Johnson didn’t give him a peerage. Perhaps Lord Lickspittle of Lichfield?
My mother always said “judge a man by the company he keeps” – Johnson was was very worst PM ever, he had the potential so be better but couldn’t be bothered. Not surprised by this in any way. If it makes him happy and feels that by having it he can serve the people of Lichfield! – then get on with it, perhaps he might open a surgery now and talk to people. I’ll never vote for you that’s for sure.
It’s been suggested that this is a “reward for failure”. Maybe Sir Michael should have been made a Duke?
He should stand down. He won’t, of course.
Parody is dead.
Another prime example of an utterly useless, out of touch Tory ‘failing upwards’ they really have no shame.
OMG. No words can describe this decision 😷
What a surprise …. Says no one. A clown awards another.
Do we all now get an honour for doing our job. Ridiculous!
Any reward should be the grateful populace standing outside their doors and clapping selfless public servants.
Can we make an official complaint about this?
He’s literally done nothing for us here. Why is he knighted?
Disgusting.
That is an insult to every constituent, utterly disgraceful. No doubt given for the way he toadied up to Boris
He is scraping the barrel of people to choose if he picked this village idiot
It is not what you know, it is who you know…… Our M.P. has been, for years, reluctant to have anything to do with the people of Lichfield, as witness the long-closed constituency office. Perhaps he will now offer the Lichfield constituency, with its inbuilt majority of Tory pensioners, to an exemplar of honesty who may lose his own – Boris Johnson?
The way this is done by ex disgraced PM is no longer fit for purpose. What has Michael done to deserve this awful award?
I think those who believe in a just world will have to be disappointed. Sometimes the worst of humanity have the better life.
So, what exactly has Michael Fabricunt done to warrant this?
What a joke.
What an insult to all his constituents who he never helps.
What would Margaret Thatcher say about this appointment? And Sir Loungealot and Dame Priti Awful?
Now Boris has resigned as an MP, in disgrace due to being a dishonest MP, it is now time MR Fabricant follows . He has been the sheep that has always done as his master has so it would be odd that he refuses now, unless he has a vested interest elsewhere. Fabricant can have his KBE gong and be happy, a nice leaving present.
In view of Boris Johnson resigning as an MP, is there any chance that the Uber loyalist Sir Michael ( having gained his knighthood), will follow suit. We can but hope!
Not my MP!
Johnson’s cronies, you should truly be ashamed of your selves.
Mr Fabricant, how could you have defended the indefensible.
Thank the good Lord this disgraced EX Prime minister is at long last gone from the political scene. Johnson’s idiots corner supporters will still no doubt say that he got all the big calls right.
Brexit, NHS, PPE, Covid ,Policing and Crime,crumbling Schools, strikes, inflation, party gate ,lies, cheating, bumbling buffoonery, absolute narcissism and treacherous lies to our beloved late Queen Elizabeth,yes he even lied blatantly to her. I could go on and on but enough is enough ,this sorry sad apology of a Government has left Great Britain PLC flat on it’s face.
We all long for a leader and Government who can restore the Country to a modicum of stability, and improve the fortunes of the hard pressed millions who are desperately trying to keep their heads above water. We really have been let down by the whole Westminster bubble.
Disgusting
A small footnote .Please,please don’t let Johnson reinvent himself and come back in another reincarnation.
Look well is the steam driven prototype Boris stands down now he has got his Knighthood and the Mk2 replaces him at the next election having just resigned. I thought I saw Carrie outside Upstairs last year.