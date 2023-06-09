Hospitality and tourism businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to enter a county-wide competition.

Entries are now open for the 2023 Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards.

Winners will progress to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2024, giving them the chance to emulate the success of previous national competition finalists, including the National Memorial Arboretum.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader Staffordshire County Council and chair of Enjoy Staffordshire, said:

“Although we already attract more entries than any other tourism awards in the West Midlands, we’d encourage any business that thinks they’ve got what it takes to win to enter “We will be running a couple of free webinar workshops on 15th June and 5th July to help applicants write a winning application before the closing date. “It’s also an opportunity for Staffordshire businesses to recognise the hard work of their teams, and the only way for them to qualify for the national awards.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The awards are free to enter, and any tourism or hospitality business in the county can apply before midnight on 31st July.

Details of all the categories, registration for the webinars and how to apply are available at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/awards.