A petition has been launched in a bid to prevent a junior football club in Burntwood being left homeless.

Midland Soccer Academy currently plays on pitches associated with the former youth club on Cherry Close.

But plans by Staffordshire County Council to build a new health centre on the site have left the future of the club in doubt.

Kieran Newey, who organised the petition said it could have a “catastrophic impact” on the local community.

“We are deeply concerned about Staffordshire County Council’s decision to build on the existing playing fields at Cherry Close and demolish the current youth centre building utilised by several hundred children and young adults every week, leaving groups homeless until a satisfactory resolution has been finalised. “This decision will have aa catastrophic impact on the local community and the environment, and places a serious threat to Midland Soccer Academy’s future. “The facilities at Cherry Close provide a vital space for children and young people to engage in physical activity, socialise with their peers and develop important life skills. “The loss of this space and community building will have a negative impact on their health and wellbeing.” Kieran Newey

The proposals – which were first unveiled last year – will see the site become the new home to the Salters Meadow Health Centre and the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre.

Mr Newey said:

“We urge the county council to explore opportunities to work alongside these vital community groups to secure like for like alternatives before forcing them to leave. “According to research conducted by Fields in Trust, access to green spaces is associated with improved physical health, mental wellbeing, social cohesion and reduced levels of obesity. Additionally, studies show that children who engage in regular physical activity perform better academically than those who do not. “We implore the county council to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our community by preserving this valuable green space for future generations and honour the promises to work with Midland Soccer Academy to ensure there is No Detrimental impact on their existing provision.” Kieran Newey

“Encouraged organisations to plan ahead”

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, told Lichfield Live organisations using the site had known for a number of years that they would need to secure new locations.