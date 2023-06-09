Councillors are set to decide whether to cut costs by reducing the badges it gives to outgoing civic leaders.

Figures to be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield City Council reveal that in 2022/23 the cost of the commemorative items for the departing Mayor, Sheriff and their consorts was £2,580.94 plus VAT.

A proposals will be debated to cut that cost by around £1,300.

A report to the meeting next week said:

“For many years the city council has provided replica badges of office to the retiring Mayor, Sheriff and their respective consorts. “In consideration of this expense for future years, the controlling group has suggested that provision of replica badges of office should be reduced and encompass the retiring Mayor and Sheriff only. “Based on previous costs, and dependent upon whether incumbent civics have consorts who would ordinarily receive a replica, the savings to the council could be in the region of £1,300. “The opportunity for consorts to acquire a replica badge of office via the city council, and to receive it formally at Annual Council, would remain. However, the provision of such a replica would need to be funded personally, and not via the Mayor or Sheriff’s allowance.” Lichfield City Council report

The issue will be discussed at the meeting of the city council on Monday (12th June).