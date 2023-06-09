Staffordshire businesses are being told they can benefit from free support to cut carbon emissions and energy costs.

Membership of the Staffordshire Business Environment Network (SBEN) has now been extended for 2023/24.

The network, which is coordinated by Staffordshire County Council, is now supported by Steelite International and Michelin Tyre PLC, whose backing means members can benefit from environmental legislation updates, events, networking and a carbon tracker tool.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“It’s fantastic to see businesses like Steelite International and Michelin supporting SBEN. “They are helping bring wider benefits to many more companies across the county in such a vital way to collectively help to reduce our carbon emissions and lead to a more sustainable Staffordshire. “We’re grateful for their support.” Cllr Philip White Staffordshire County Council

SBEN has over 430 members and in the last year supported 33 businesses in cutting energy costs and improving energy use through Low Carbon Business Evolution project grants.

It has also supported 68 businesses through carbon literacy training, while 315 companies have attended events over the year.

Businesses can find out more by visiting the SBEN website.