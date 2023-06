Green-fingered Whittington residents will be showcasing their gardens at an event in the village.

Whittington Open Gardens will take place on 24th and 25th June.

Organised by Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group, the event will feature 14 different gardens to visit.

It takes place between 11am and 5pm each day. Tickets are £5 adults and under 16s are free. They can be purchased from Main Street Cafe.