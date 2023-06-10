A comedy murder mystery is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

New Old Friends are bringing Crimes on Centre Court to the Lichfield Garrick from 19th to 21st October as part of a nationwide tour.

The production is based on a tennis themed story from the award-winning podcast Comedy Whodunnits for your ears.

The play is written and directed by Feargus Woods Dunlop. He said:

“This show was such fun to create. We believe in giving people a couple of hours of escapism to just sit and laugh with strangers, which we think is every bit as profound as more obviously worthy shows. “The response from our audience when we toured last year was overwhelming, so we’re thrilled to be out again sharing all the nonsense of barber-shop singing hedges, ridiculous murders, a character who we never see more than the top of their head and even some actual tennis on stage.” Feargus Woods Dunlop

Tickets can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.

For tour details and more information visit www.newoldfriends.co.uk and book your tickets at https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/whats-on/all-shows/crimes-on-centre-court/3165

