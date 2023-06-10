Classic cars will be returning to the streets of Lichfield for the second running of an event.

The Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club’s Cannock Chase Classic Car Tour will return on 25th June to help raise money for The Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

The 100 mile route will start in Lichfield and visit a number of sites across Cannock Chase, culminating in a finish at Bishton Hall.

A spokesperson said:

“Following on from a successful inaugural event in 2021, drivers have entered from across the UK with a wide range of vehicles, including some historic and modern classics and a couple of American muscle cars. “Many famous British marques are represented such as Bentley, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Jensen, Lotus, Bristol, Rover, Triumph and MG to specials like Mini Moke and a great selection of foreign makes, including a rare German Borgward and Lancia Stratos replica. “It’s a chance to get cherished vehicles out of the garage for a day and enjoy an organised drive. “We’ve been delighted by the response from classic car owners, as we’ve had over 100 cars enter so far.” Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club spokesperson

More details are available on the event’s Facebook page.