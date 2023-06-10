A community group supporting young people could secure a new home in Lichfield after being told they would need to leave their previous base in Burntwood.

Liberty Jamboree, which supports those with disabilities and special education needs, have been told they need to leave their home at Burntwood Youth Centre when the site is redeveloped into a new health centre.

But a planning application for an extension of the pavilion at Lichfield Cricket and Hockey Club has revealed the venue could be the new home of the group and their activities.

The proposals would see additional changing facilities along with a gym and studios created.

A planning statement said:

“Liberty Jamboree are presently based at Burntwood Youth Centre, but need to vacate the premises as they are to be redeveloped on behalf of Staffordshire County Council and the NHS for a new GP health centre. “The charity have been granted youth investment funds by the Department for Media, Culture and Sport towards a replacement facility. The funding has been granted on the basis that the replacement is provided in a specific locality, namely the Curborough or Chadsmead wards in Lichfield. “Given the requirements of the grant, there are limited sites available to Liberty Jamboree that provides an available site for development with access to sports fields for the various recreation facilities it provides. “The partnership between Liberty Jamboree and Lichfield Cricket and Hockey Club has the potential to provide an inclusive range of sport and art activities for the young people of Lichfield and the surrounding area. “Liberty believes all young people and adults who have disabilities or learning barriers should have access to facilities and provisions to support their inclusion within their community.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.