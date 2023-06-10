An officer at Lichfield District Council is celebrating after landing a national award.

Ecology and climate change manager Kristie Charlesworth scooped the Rising Star title at the Local Government Chronicle Awards at a ceremony in London this week.

She was among 1,200 council professionals to attend the gala occasion after being shortlisted back in March.

Kristie’s role sees her lead on issues around climate change, carbon reduction and nature recovery at the local authority, as well as delivering training and working with partner organisations.

The judges said:

“Kristie is a local government professional with passion, energy, commitment and vision for her area of specialism – ecology and the environment – and for people and public service more widely. “Her work delivers innovation and ideas by the bucket load, helping to put her council on the map, and she is always seeking ways to share her knowledge and learning both locally and on a national stage. “She also invests time in networking and making connections to have a real impact, including through her work with a number of professional networks and staff groups where she uses her own experiences to champion staff wellbeing and belonging. “Kristie is a worthy winner of this year’s Rising Star category.” Local Government Chronicle Awards judges

Lichfield District Council’s Chief Executive Simon Fletcher said: