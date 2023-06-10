People are being warned of the dangers of cooling off in open water as temperatures soar across the region this weekend.
Thermometers are expected to hit around 28 degrees today (10th June).
Warm weather often see people flock to areas such as Chasewater, but Staffordshire County Council chiefs are warning of the risks of taking a dip in open water.
Cabinet member for communities, Cllr Victoria Wilson, said:
“We’re finally seeing some sunny and warm conditions which is fantastic, but whenever the temperature rises, the temptation to cool off in open water is always present.
“We want to remind people of the dangers of doing this – you can cool yourself down in other ways that won’t risk your life.
“Also, the lack of rain we have experienced for a few weeks now mean our country parks and grassland are vulnerable to these dry, warm conditions.
“Grass fires can spread quickly and are incredibly destructive, so we’re asking people to refrain from using barbeques and other naked flames to minimise the risk of wildfires occurring.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council