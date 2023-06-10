A new fleet of nine all electric vehicles are being introduced by Staffordshire County Council as part of plans to help cut carbon emissions at the authority.
The Renault Zoe cars will be used by highways officers to make inspections.
The county council says the switch will help reduce fuel costs by around 75%.
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr David Williams, said:
“A large highways operation like ours must look at options to reduce its carbon footprint, so anything we can do to move to more environmentally-friendly alternatives will have a big impact.
“We are always looking at ways we can reduce our carbon output in highways, such as using biofuel in our gritters and recycling the materials we use.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council