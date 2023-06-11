Ambulance workers across the region are set to return to strike action next week.

In May, a pay deal was reached between the unions and the government which it was hoped would end the walkouts.

However Unite, one of the unions that took part in the negotiations, voted to reject the deal.

The latest strike for ambulance workers across the West Midlands is set to take place tomorrow (12th June), but only between 6am and midday and 6pm to midnight.

The industrial action means fewer ambulances on the roads and fewer staff taking 999 calls, but crews will still respond to urgent calls such as heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrests as normal.

Emergency services operations delivery director at West Midlands Ambulance Service, Nathan Hudson, said: