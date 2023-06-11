Chasetown have brought defender Tom Unwin back to the club.

The former Kettering Town man had a spell at The Scholars Ground last season before opting to depart.

But with centre back Ryan Wynter leaving to join Halesowen Town, manager Mark Swann has moved to bring Unwin back.

The Scholars boss told the club website:

“We were sorry that Tom left last season but our back line was a very difficult unit to break into. “With player departures there is a huge opportunity for someone to come in and be a consistent figure at the heart of the defence. “We kept in touch with Tom, he has good pedigree despite still being young, and we are chuffed to have him back on board.” Mark Swann

The Scholars have also confirmed that Kieron Berry will remain at the club next season.