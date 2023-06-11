Plans to convert two Lichfield city centre apartments into offices have been unveiled.

The proposals have been made for 26A Tamworth Street.

Part of the building is currently used by Jukes Funeral Services, with the rest consisting of office space and unused apartments.

A planning application to Lichfield District Council said:

“The existing building currently comprises a singular office on the first floor, with two unoccupied residential flats situated on the first and second floors respectively. “Due to their neglected condition, the apartments remain unused and unsuitable for their intended purpose.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.