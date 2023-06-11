Police say there have been “significant improvements” in dealing with residential burglaries across Staffordshire.

Figures have revealed that in the 12 months period to February 2023, more than 190 suspects have been charged with burglary offences across the county and officers have attended more than 2,800 reports.

It comes after a pledge by Staffordshire Police in 202 to attend and investigate all residential burglaries.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Bryan, who is the force’s burglary lead, said:

“Burglary has a significant and long-lasting effect on victims and we are committed to bringing more offenders to justice in Staffordshire. “Though we recognise there is a lot more work to be done, I am pleased that we have already seen significant improvements in justice outcomes for victims and I know we will see further prosecutions in the weeks and months to come.” Det Ch Insp Phil Bryan, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said: