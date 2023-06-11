The Cathedral Hotel was filled by the sounds of Latin, samba and jazz when the group Del Camino played as part of this year’s Lichfield Jazz and Blues Festival.

With a full sound and eight musicians, the band – which consisted of a drummer, a congo player, keyboards, drums, bass, two saxophonists and a trumpet – gave full life to songs from the Latin and Brazilian songbooks, as well as providing a strong backing for the many dancers in the audience.

With talents in the band including trumpet player Bryan Corbett and saxophonist Sam Rodgers, their musical pedigree was never in doubt.

The band formed in 1993 and have developed a style of their own, incorporating elements of reggae and pop into their sound, with a version of Lionel Richie’s All Night Long being a popular number on the evening.