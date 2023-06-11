A group of American performers say a show coming to Lichfield will take audiences on a journey via song and opera.

The Perspective Collective will bring Dark Places to The Hub at St Mary’s on 28th June.

Conceived during lockdown, the show explores physical spaces and “darkness within the self”.

Grant Mech, from The Perspective Collective, said:

“For us, the most exciting part of any tour is sharing music and interacting with an audience that is experiencing a piece of music or theatre for the first time. “All the members of the Perspective Collective are really looking forward to visiting your exciting and welcoming country – although there have been arguments about who is going to drive, since everyone is afraid of attempting to drive on the ‘opposite’ side of the road!” Grant Mech, The Perspective Collective

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.