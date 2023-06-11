Talented pupils at a Lichfield school will take to the stage once more for their latest theatrical production.

Mary Poppins Jr will be performed at The Friary School between 21st and 23rd June.

Olivia Dobson will play the title role, with Tommy Baines taking on the part of Bert. Other members of the cast include Alex Meredith, Rosie Walker, Anna Bowen-Whittles and Oliver Riley.

A spokesperson said:

“The show will transport you back to the realm of Victorian London, to the household of Mr and Mrs Banks and their two mischievous children. “Mr Banks, in need of a nanny, has almost given up hope of improving his children’s behaviour – but the arrival of Mary Poppins leads to an immeasurable change in their lives, bringing joy and happiness to the household, nestled in the heart of London. “We invite you to witness the magic and mayhem of this performance, practically perfect in every way.” The Friary School spokesperson

Performances start at 7:30pm. Tickets are £8 for adults and £6 for concessions. To book, click here.