Award-winning Jamaican-American violinist Jordan Bak will perform in the city as part of the Lichfield Festival.

He will be joined by pianist Iyad Sughayer for the concert at Wade Street Church at midday on 6th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Jordan is building an exciting international career as a trailblazing artist, praised for his radiant stage presence and robust alto sound. “His programme will include works by Vaughan Williams, De Falla and Piazzolla, alongside Brahms Sonata in F minor, Op. 120 No. 1.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.