A charity is urging people to check on those with dementia during the hot weather.
The Alzheimer’s Society says dehydration is a common challenge for those living with memory problems as they can forget to drink enough water.
The charity says simple steps such as leaving glasses or jugs of water within easy reach and leaving reminders can help prevent issues occurring.
Judith King, Alzheimer’s Society’s head of services for the West Midlands, said:
“Of course, people should enjoy the nice weather, but high temperatures can lead to severe health problems for people with dementia unless they take special precautions to keep cool and well-hydrated.
“People with dementia may forget to drink enough fluids and wear suitable clothing.
“As the temperatures rise this week, we are urging families and carers to check in on people with dementia to make sure they are staying hydrated, wearing light clothes and keeping out of direct sun.
“Popping round to check on a neighbour, friend or family member with dementia can help protect them and keep them safe during the hot weather.”Judith King, Alzheimer’s Society