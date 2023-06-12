More than two thirds of food businesses inspected in the local area during April have received a five star hygiene rating.
Lichfield District Council has released the results which showed 70% achieving the top grade.
All food businesses, including those operating from home, are subject to inspection by Lichfield District Council’s environmental health officers at varying frequencies determined by the level of risk to public health.
The April 2023 inspection outcomes were
|Rating
|Description
|Percentage of Businesses
|5
|Very good
|70%
|4
|Good
|20%
|3
|Generally satisfactory
|5%
|2
|Improvement necessary
|5%
|1
|Major improvement necessary
|0%
|0
|Urgent improvement necessary
|0%