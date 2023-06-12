A councillor has welcomed the news that work is set to begin on a road junction where a motorcyclist died.
Luke Cotton was killed in a crash at the link between Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane in June 2021.
A subsequent campaign saw thousands sign a petition, leading to Staffordshire County Council to agree to install traffic lights.
The confirmation that the nine week project will begin on 3rd July has been welcomed by Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward. He said:
“The campaign has had strong support from local residents and last year we succeeded in securing £250,000 of funding from Staffordshire County Council for permanent improvements at this junction.
“There has been some delay, but Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall gave an assurance earlier in the year that these works would happen during 2023.
“I am delighted that Cllr Silvester-Hall has now confirmed that the works are to commence meaning this junction will be a permanently safe for the good of motorists and the community.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
Ah perfect – what Lichfield really needs at the moment are more roadworks.
It took them 2 years to organise works at a dangerous junction. I don’t think that’s anything to celebrate. I wonder if they will repair the dangerous road surface while they are at it?