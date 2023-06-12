A councillor has welcomed the news that work is set to begin on a road junction where a motorcyclist died.

Luke Cotton was killed in a crash at the link between Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane in June 2021.

A subsequent campaign saw thousands sign a petition, leading to Staffordshire County Council to agree to install traffic lights.

The confirmation that the nine week project will begin on 3rd July has been welcomed by Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward. He said: