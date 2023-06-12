Fundraisers will take part in a safari-themed walk to support St Giles Hospice this weekend.

The annual Solstice Walk will see participants take on a 10km route which starts and ends at Lichfield Rugby Club on 17th June.

The event kicks off with a welcome party at 6pm, including face painting, hair styling, live music and food and drink to get everyone in the Safari Solstice spirit.

The welcome party culminates with a Moment of Reflection, with everyone joining together to release bubbles into the sky to remember loved ones.

The Solstice Walk itself begins at 8pm as the sun begins to set, before a celebration late into the evening featuring live music and a fully licensed bar.

Chloe Hope, head of voluntary income at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Our Solstice Walk is one of our most popular fundraising events of the year and always has a really fantastic atmosphere, we guarantee a night to remember. “We hope that as many people as possible will get together to take part and raise some much-needed funds for St Giles Hospice at a time when we have never needed our community more.” Chloe Hope, St Giles Hospice

For more details visit the St Giles Hospice website.