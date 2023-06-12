A new series of meditation classes is launching in Lichfield.

Run by buddhist nun, Kelsang Dema from Tara International Retreat Centre, at Curborough Community Centre, the sessions take place from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursdays from 15th June.

A spokesperson said:

“These classes will help people to let go of their stress and anxiety and experience a sense of joy and peace. “There is the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the class over refreshments. Seating is on chairs and the classes are suitable for beginners and those with experience of meditation. “

Entry costs £6 per class. For more details, click here.