The spiritual culture of Tibetan monks will be showcased at a show in Lichfield next month.

The group from the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery will be on stage at the Garrick with their performance of The Power of Compassion as part of the Lichfield Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“They share their dazzling spiritual culture to mark the 50th anniversary post-exile rebuilding of their ancient monastery. “The Power of Compassion showcases masked dance, music, tantric ritual and offers a rare insight into a mystical Tibetan world, featuring traditional instruments, the sound of sacred mantras, and elaborate, colourful costumes.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The show is on at 2.30pm on 13th July. For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.