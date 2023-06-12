Two new three bedroom homes could be built on land in Burntwood if plans are approved.

The proposals have been drawn up for land at the rear of 87 High Street in Chasetown.

The site is currently part of the Chase Plant Hire site, but with the company moving to a new location elsewhere in the town, its existing home is being earmarked for new uses.

Plans have already been submitted to convert existing buildings for residential purposes, but now a separate application has been submitted for new properties at the rear of the site off Union Street.

A planning statement said:

“Historically there have been issues concerning a plant hire business operating in a mainly residential area. Issues of noise, parking, anti social behaviour and the number of vehicle movements have been raised in the past. “The proposed development would improve the living conditions for local residents.” Planning statement

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.