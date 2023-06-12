Thousands of people turned out to watch competitors take on the gruelling Staffordshire Ironman race.
Athletes took on a 1.2 mile swim in Chasewater, followed by a 56 mile bike course and a 13.1 mile run.
Throughout the day, they were cheered on by family, friends and residents along the route.
Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:
“The event returned once again this year and the crowds turned out in force to cheer on the competitors along the route.
“It really is a huge opportunity to showcase nationally and internationally what a fantastic county we live in and I would like to thank the organisers, residents and businesses and of course the competitors themselves for making it such a fantastic day.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire Couty Council
Lewis Peacock, Ironman race director, said: “We always get such a really warm reception in Staffordshire and this year was, once again no exception.
“It is a stunning course and perfect for both the most experienced athletes to those signing up for their very first Ironman event.
“We had competitors of all ages, from all walks of life and with different stories to tell about why they were taking part.”Lewis Peacock