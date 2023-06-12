Thousands of people turned out to watch competitors take on the gruelling Staffordshire Ironman race.

Athletes took on a 1.2 mile swim in Chasewater, followed by a 56 mile bike course and a 13.1 mile run.

Throughout the day, they were cheered on by family, friends and residents along the route.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“The event returned once again this year and the crowds turned out in force to cheer on the competitors along the route. “It really is a huge opportunity to showcase nationally and internationally what a fantastic county we live in and I would like to thank the organisers, residents and businesses and of course the competitors themselves for making it such a fantastic day.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire Couty Council

Lewis Peacock, Ironman race director, said: “We always get such a really warm reception in Staffordshire and this year was, once again no exception.