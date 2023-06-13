An antiques expert from a Lichfield auction business will take part in a charity walk in memory of a colleague who died last year.

Sarah Williams, senior fine art valuer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers, will join fundraisers walking the 10km Solstice Walk route in aid of St Giles Hospice on Saturday (17th June).

She signed up to the Solstice Walk in memory of Elaine Axton, who passed away in September 2022 aged 72.

Elaine, from Burntwood, was a popular member of the team at The Lichfield Auction Centre in Fradley Park.

Sarah said:

“I saw a sign about the Solstice Walk while driving to work and decided that it was something I wanted to do in memory of our much-missed work colleague and friend Elaine, who received wonderful care and support at St Giles Hospice. “We’ve already raised about £400 through bake sales at The Lichfield Auction Centre and I felt this was a fitting way to try and boost the total further. “It will undoubtedly be an emotional event but I’m looking forward to celebrating the lives of people we have lost.” Sarah Williams

Sarah can be sponsored online for the event, which will have a safari theme this year.

The Solstice Walk starts and ends at Lichfield Rugby Club, with a welcome party from 6pm before the walkers head out at 8pm.

For more information visit the St Giles Hospice website.