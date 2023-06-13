Lichfield’s MP says he is “honoured” to have been awarded a knighthood.
Michael Fabricant was named in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.
The Conservative MP said:
“I am indeed honoured to have been awarded a knighthood.
“I first learned about it officially just 24 hours before it was publicly announced. I finally heard about the announcement while I was in Zagreb with a rather dicey mobile connection.
“A former colleague from the House of Commons has told me I am the first Parliamentary knight for the Lichfield constituency since my predecessor Major General Sir Jack d’Avigdor-Goldsmid MP who inherited the baronetcy from his brother in December 1976, but I am the first to have been appointed a knight for services to Lichfield and Parliament. In those days, Sir Jack was MP for Lichfield and Tamworth.
“I hope to continue serving the people of the Lichfield and Burntwood constituency answering the many thousands of emails and letters I receive each year, helping with their problems and raising issues important to the constituency in Parliament.”Michael Fabricant
Despite the announcement only being made in recent days, Mr Fabricant said he had been told last year that he could be due to receive an honour.
“Last August, I was away on holiday exploring West Virginia. was nearing the summit of a mountain when I received a phone call from someone very senior in the Liz Truss campaign just days before it was publicly announced she had won the Conservative leadership campaign.
“The caller told me he ‘didn’t want any by-elections’. I thought he was talking about someone else, but he said he meant me. I asked why on earth would I cause a by-election and he told me I was on Boris’ peerage list.
“I was stunned. I said that I hadn’t asked or indicated in any way that I wanted to be put into the House of Lords as I enjoy serving in the House of Commons representing the Lichfield constituency. He said that if he can tell the PM that – Boris was still Prime Minister – I might be rewarded in some other way in the future.
“I then spoke to someone even more senior in her campaign and then more or less forgot about it all, especially when Liz Truss had to resign as Prime Minister.
“Now, I really don’t know whether that peerage actually was on the cards as I never discussed it directly with Boris, but if it was, I am even more glad I didn’t insist on going to the House of Lords the way things have turned out.
“But, as I have said, I am delighted and grateful for the honour I have received. The knighthood is an honour for the whole constituency.”Michael Fabricant
Un-deserved and embarrassing. What has this man done for Lichfield exactly?
I don’t share Michael’s political views one iota but, he has been incredibly helpful and supportive to a personal matter I needed help with via DWP and HMCTS so, credit where it’s due etc.
He hasn’t been awarded it for services to Lichfield mer Local but for services to Boris
Johnson’s honours list should be cancelled, he’s a disgraced ex PM who tried to put his father in the lords. He lies through his teeth and has brought our democracy into disrepute.
And I laugh at those who are saying he’s helped them on personal matters, that’s the point of being a constituency MP. So by that measure every MP should be knighted for doing their job. 🙄
In other news, Lichfield is a laughing stock elsewhere because it keeps voting for him. Sir Michael Take, anyone?
Of course he doesn’t want to be in the House of Lords, that’s a place for unelected elites. We committed the greatest self-harm in our history to be rid of unelected bureaucrats so he couldn’t possibly join the unelected.
Under the disgraced former PM there were two ways to a knighthood. Services to Tory Party donations and services to sycophancy.
Undeserved. As others have said, you have contributed nothing to Lichfield other than shoving a load of houses in any open land. Quick to pass the buck (but aren’t all Tories?) and you do NOT represent me as a resident of this city.
That Fabricant feels it is right to accept his honour, tells one everything one need know about the man.
Award for political services – what services & to whom? Not to folks living in Lichfield – not forgetting Burntwood.