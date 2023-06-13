Lichfield’s MP says he is “honoured” to have been awarded a knighthood.

Michael Fabricant was named in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

The Conservative MP said:

“I am indeed honoured to have been awarded a knighthood. “I first learned about it officially just 24 hours before it was publicly announced. I finally heard about the announcement while I was in Zagreb with a rather dicey mobile connection. “A former colleague from the House of Commons has told me I am the first Parliamentary knight for the Lichfield constituency since my predecessor Major General Sir Jack d’Avigdor-Goldsmid MP who inherited the baronetcy from his brother in December 1976, but I am the first to have been appointed a knight for services to Lichfield and Parliament. In those days, Sir Jack was MP for Lichfield and Tamworth. “I hope to continue serving the people of the Lichfield and Burntwood constituency answering the many thousands of emails and letters I receive each year, helping with their problems and raising issues important to the constituency in Parliament.” Michael Fabricant

Despite the announcement only being made in recent days, Mr Fabricant said he had been told last year that he could be due to receive an honour.