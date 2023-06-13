A Lichfield theatre has launched a new initiative to mark its 20th anniversary.

Garrick 20 will see the team from the city centre venue spend 12 months supporting 20 local artists or community groups, visiting 20 local schools with activities and offering training placements for 20 young people.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the first ever performance on 1st July, an open house event will kick off the year-long celebration of the arts charity. The day will include free theatre tours, workshops, community performances, ticket competitions and archive displays.

Daniel Buckroyd, CEO and artistic director of the Lichfield Garrick, said:

‘The Garrick’s continued success is down to the amazing staff team we have at the venue, the loyal support of our local audiences, and the creativity we encounter in Lichfield and the surrounding area every day. “That’s why we’ve decided to celebrate our birthday by getting out into the community and making sure a wider range of people can get creative and get involved in their local theatre.” Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick

Information on how to get involved can be found by visiting www.lichfieldgarrick.com/garrick20.