A housebuilder has flown to the rescue of a Lichfield school’s wildlife initiative.

Feeders and nest boxes were given to Streethay Primary School by Barratt Homes to help pupils take care of birds that flock to its grounds.

Stuart Taylor, headteacher at Streethay Primary School, said:

“We were very keen to accept the donation of a bird feeder and nest boxes from Barratt Homes as it’s enabled us to help our pupils expand their learning outdoors. “The hope is that we can now create wildlife habitats within our school grounds and the children will have the opportunity to learn more about garden birds and how to care for them.” Stuart Taylor, Streethay Primary School

The developer is currently building new homes at the Fradley Manor site in Lichfield.

Tanya Silk, sales director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: