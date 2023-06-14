Councillors will decide whether to allow a festival to go ahead in Fradley next month.

The Wibbly Woods event is scheduled to take place off Gorse Lane from 27th to 30th July.

The event is described as a place to enjoy “the best of new music, dance and arts”.

But an objection has been raised by the local authority’s environmental health team, meaning the issue will be discussed at a meeting of the licensing and consents appeals committee.

A report to a meeting this week said:

“An objection was received on the grounds that allowing the premises to be used in accordance with the notice would undermine the prevention of public nuisance objective. “There were noise issue experienced by residents during this festival in 2021 and 2022.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s licensing and consents appeals committee

The application said steps were in place to manage the festival.

“This event will be tucked away in Fradley Wood and will be fully restricted to allow only the ticket holders, organisers, security, first aid and performers access. “We are using a ticketing platform so the security team can monitor who has and hasn’t bought a ticket. To help with this restriction, we will surround the area with fencing which will also be constantly monitored by security.” Wibbly Woods application

A decision will be made at the meeting on Friday (16th June).