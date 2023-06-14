New images show how an area of Lichfield city centre could look when a multi-storey car park is demolished.

A planning application has been submitted to remove the Birmingham Road facility as part of wider redevelopment plans.

While the car park land is linked to the longer term aims for the former Friarsgate site, the local authority has put forward a proposal which would see the area utilised for activities such as outdoor theatre and cinema as well as a pop-up retail and food location.

Visuals submitted alongside the planning application show the area opened out with log cabins hosting traders.

A statement supporting the proposals says there would be “approximately 15 temporary food retail units with outdoor dining areas”.

“The proposal is for the food retail units to be aimed at the food pop-up market, where new and existing eateries can rent a unit for a period of time to showcase their products, without the costs of leasing a permanent residence. “It would be a great opportunity for the city to show different countries, cultures and provide an outdoor area for food events and the like.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

The 1960s car park has had a chequered past in recent years, having been forced to close in 2010 amid safety concerns, with work taking place to repair concrete floor and ceiling slabs and strengthening the columns holding up the structure.

The upper decks were shut once again in 2021 to allow for further repairs to take place.

It had also been earmarked for removal as part of the doomed Friarsgate scheme. The failure of that project left the council footing a £300,000 bill to renovate the multi-storey.