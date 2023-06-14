A leading educationalist will speak at a teaching event at Lichfield Cathedral this weekend.

Doug Lemov will present to around 400 teachers at the session on Saturday (17th June).

The US-based expert will share his insights from a career which saw him author the book Teach Like a Champion after carrying out research across a number of New York schools facing tough challenges.

The event is being organised by the Knowledge Hub, a not-for-profit organisation founded by Lichfield headteacher Clive Wright.

“Doug is very well known in schools across the UK and the rest of the world due to his work in developing teacher expertise. “He began his career as an English teacher in New Jersey and was a principal by the age of 28. “During his research in New York, Doug noted that some pupils would learn brilliantly with some teachers, and yet not with others – he wanted to know what it was that the most exceptional teachers did that made them so effective. He then devised names for the different techniques and wrote his book about them.” Clive Wright

Tickets are available at www.tickettailor.com/events/knowledgehub.